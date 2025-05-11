Revenge of the rich: Time to rethink and rewrite the global trade script

United States President Donald Trump has put global trade in goods on the hot burner. It is impossible to predict the outcome of this reset in the world trade order, which is extremely complex in its interrelationships and has established itself as the only game in town for any country’s economic growth and prosperity. But it is important to take a step back and understand why it came about, what it has done to our world, and what can possibly be the way ahead.

First, let’s peek into the past. This idea took shape in the early 1990s, when the