Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Revenge of the rich: Time to rethink and rewrite the global trade script

Revenge of the rich: Time to rethink and rewrite the global trade script

In the 25-odd years of this global trade order, there are now new losers and winners

WTO, World Trade Organization
Premium

The WTO was born in 1995, and in 2001, China joined this body. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sunita Narain
5 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States President Donald Trump has put global trade in goods on the hot burner. It is impossible to predict the outcome of this reset in the world trade order, which is extremely complex in its interrelationships and has established itself as the only game in town for any country’s economic growth and prosperity. But it is important to take a step back and understand why it came about, what it has done to our world, and what can possibly be the way ahead. 
First, let’s peek into the past. This idea took shape in the early 1990s, when the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Trump on WTO WTO World Trade Organization

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon