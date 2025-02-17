Reviving manufacturing growth: Balancing govt and corporation roles

Is manufacturing in India developing at a pace and pattern desirable for reaching the goal of the country becoming a developed economy by 2047?

In 2023-24 the share of manufacturing in gross value added (GVA) was 14 per cent at current prices. The accompanying chart presents five-year averages of the share of manufacturing in GVA, going back to the beginning of planned development. If we look at the five-year average trend in current prices, the 2020-21 rate of 16 per cent is only modestly above the five-year average of 13 per cent in 1955-56. This current account series also shows