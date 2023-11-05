'Risk-on' for markets

www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Stock markets are ruled by “sentiment”, which drives money in and out of those. Bullish sentiment is described as a risk-on period while bearish sentiment is called risk-off. The US market and economy have a profound influence on emerging markets and it is worth paying attention to them. Until the last week of October, the US markets were in risk-off mode, battered by the relentless rise in the yields of US bonds. The 10-year yields hit 5 per cent in