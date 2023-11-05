'Risk-on' for markets

Equity at the cost of capacity

Let bankers play like Rahul Dravid

Green finance market size could be $5.6 trn by 2047

RIL shines in lacklustre trade; Sensex ends 64 pts up; broader indices slip

Sensex rebounds 507 pts from lows, ends 138 pts up; auto, IT stocks gain

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Stock markets are ruled by “sentiment”, which drives money in and out of those. Bullish sentiment is described as a risk-on period while bearish sentiment is called risk-off. The US market and economy have a profound influence on emerging markets and it is worth paying attention to them. Until the last week of October, the US markets were in risk-off mode, battered by the relentless rise in the yields of US bonds. The 10-year yields hit 5 per cent in

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com