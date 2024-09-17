Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Robust GST audit system with safeguards can boost state revenue collection

Robust GST audit system with safeguards can boost state revenue collection

An audit system has great advantages over routine tax return verification but requires greater skills

GST
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

V S Krishnan
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
The expectation that the indirect tax revenues would be buoyant after the implementation of goods and services tax (GST) was based on two assumptions: (a) the design of the GST encompassing the whole value chain from raw material to retail would capture the entire value addition for taxation; and (b) the compliance levels would be higher because of the GST self-policing system where buyers ensure documentary discipline among the sellers in order to avail of input tax credits.

While the focus of the discussions, especially in the recently concluded GST council meeting, has been on rate rationalisation —
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon