Saudi Arabia's ambitious tech leap aims to lead in cyberspace governance

Saudi Arabia does not usually come to one’s attention as a country with advanced scientific and technological capabilities. Its lingering image is that of a semi-feudal, conservative society ruled by a dynastic monarchy. But the reality is starkly different. Over the past seven years, since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (commonly known as MBS) became Prime Minister, the kingdom has undergone an unprecedented economic and social transformation, propelling a nation of 34 million into the ranks of modern, technologically advanced, high-income countries.

It is one of the most literate countries in the Gulf region and the world. Fully