A scandal in Kathmandu rocks the Prachanda govt and threatens the system

Indians obsessed with Pakistan going down the tube seem unable to smell the rot that has set in Nepal's polity and administration

Bharat Bhushan
5 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Indians, obsessed with Pakistan going down the tube, seem unable to smell the rot that has set in Nepal's polity and administration. Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, aka Prachanda, is facing one of the worst corruption scandals to have hit the country since it became a democracy. If he acts against the corrupt, his government could fall; if he doesn't, people will lose faith in the political system.
Prominent Nepalese political leaders and top bureaucrats allegedly conspired under two previous regimes to pass off Nepalese citizens as Bhutanese refugees to help them settle in the US and other developed countries in exchange for millions of rupees. The accused include a former deputy prime minister, a former home minister, his son and a current MP, along with a security advisor, the chairman of the Nepal Haj Committee, an exiled Bhutanese democracy activist, Tek Nath Rizal and scores of home ministry bureaucrats and brokers.  
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

