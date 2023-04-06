close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sealing green power for homes and firms

Indian companies are expanding their clean energy consumption, but tardy progress in rooftop solar is a missed opportunity

Vandana Gombar
green power
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Corporations across the world are driving renewable energy installations as they look for cost-competitive power while aspiring to meet their green targets. US firms take the lead for two reasons. “The US has the companies that are most willing to buy renewable power and a market structure that best enables purchases,” said Kyle Harrison, BloombergNEF’s head of sustainability research.
Technology giants Amazon, Facebook-owner Meta, Microsoft and Google are the world’s top buyers of clean power. The most recent power purchase deal signed by Amazon to buy power from an Iberdrola plant last month has pushed its clean energy portfolio beyond 25 gigawatts. For scale, that is far more than Tata Power’s generation capacity of 14 gigawatts but much less than NTPC’s 72 gigawatts.
Clean power deals signed by corporations globally totalled almost 37 gigawatts in 2022 — up 18 per cent over the last year, and a new
Or

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

NTPC, Tata Motors: Analysts bet on renewable energy stocks for long-haul

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

Torrent Power to buy 1.1 Gw green energy capacity from ReNew Energy: Report

India unveils Rs 2.2 trillion plan to upgrade grid for clean power

Batteries, metals and a supercycle

Global green growth conundrum

Energy transition in numbers

Net zero transition for $7 trillion

Blurred energy nirvana: The world is fast turning green

Defining India-US relations

Pricing weapon in FMCG marketing

A prudent comma, not a myopic full stop!

Reserve Bank of India goes for a hawkish pause

Who will India trade with?

Topics : green power | Green energy | BS Opinion

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon