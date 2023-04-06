Sealing green power for homes and firms

Clean power deals signed by corporations globally totalled almost 37 gigawatts in 2022 — up 18 per cent over the last year, and a new

Technology giants Amazon, Facebook-owner Meta, Microsoft and Google are the world’s top buyers of clean power. The most recent power purchase deal signed by Amazon to buy power from an Iberdrola plant last month has pushed its clean energy portfolio beyond 25 gigawatts. For scale, that is far more than Tata Power’s generation capacity of 14 gigawatts but much less than NTPC’s 72 gigawatts.