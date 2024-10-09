Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Second-Gen GST reforms needed for simplicity, equity, competitiveness

Second-Gen GST reforms needed for simplicity, equity, competitiveness

Streamlining rates and expanding GST coverage can enhance revenue and reduce distortions; political buy-in remains a key challenge

GST
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

M Govinda Rao
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In my last column (Business Standard, September 12, 2024), I argued for initiating second-generation reforms in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system to make it simpler, more transparent, and less cascading. Reforms are necessary to make the consumption tax system more comprehensive, less distortionary, and export competitive. 

Enhancing the revenue productivity of the tax system and reducing cascading in the consumption tax is important to achieve the aspirational goal of reaching the developed country status by 2047. Tax reforms tend to be more successful when the economy is on the upswing, as the risk of revenue
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion GST rate

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon