Second-time unlucky: Trump's second term may be more disruptive

The world has greeted the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency with a shrug. Compared to the outrage, the fears, and the open disdain with which his first successful election in 2016 was greeted, his triumph this month seems to be viewed with some complacency. Even among American liberals, the soul-searching is less raw and intense than it was eight years ago, and the determination to “resist” is far less visible. The general feeling appears to be that he has already been in power once, and the world did not end.

There are, however, good reasons to think that