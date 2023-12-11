'Selfie-points' in universities: What purpose do they serve?

The selfie is no longer dismissed by behavioural analysts as symptomatic of self-obsession or narcissism. Experts believe that selfies are also a way to connect and communicate with others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for example, was a serious serial selfie-taker with world leaders during his first term. However, taking selfies with celebrities not only brings a brand rub-off but also reinforces the celebrity's stardom. Celebrities today would have no followers unless they were constantly updating their fans with the places they visit, the people they meet and even the food they eat.



This two-way process makes one wonder exactly what the purpose of the "selfie-experience" is being offered to university students by the University Grants Commission (UGC). On December 1,