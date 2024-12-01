Sensible trade policy key to tackling climate change on a global scale

The climate change conference (COP29) at Baku (Azerbaijan) ended with agreements on meeting financing requirements of poorer countries for mitigation and adaptation measures to the extent of $3 billion every year. That is inadequate for the recipient countries to meet the challenges posed by global warming. So, they and other countries have to take the best of other available options more seriously.

A key agreement at Baku was on establishing high integrity carbon markets, following a breakthrough on establishing standards for a centralized international carbon market. Besides, the delegates at Baku agreed on country-to-country carbon market trading detailing how countries