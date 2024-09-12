Seven ways to make India's smart cities smarter and more efficient

Indian policymakers have been striving to attract investment in manufacturing over decades. However, the share of manufacturing in gross domestic product (GDP), at 16-18 per cent, is a far cry from expectations that it would touch 25 per cent around India@75. A few high-profile investment announcements recently in electronics, chip making, batteries, et al have received attention. But overall, the requirements of a significant uptick in manufacturing investments remain an ongoing policy challenge.



Over the past few years, the government has tried a variety of interventions, such as the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme, National Logistics Policy, Gati