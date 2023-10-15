Sign of the times: QR code turns better with AI

Japanese engineer Masahiro Hara is not widely known, but his creation is ubiquitous. Hara invented the QR code, short for quick response code, in 1994 while working for Japanese automotive technology company Denso Corporation. After several experiments, Denso initially used his creation for inventory management but later the code was made available for public use.

Denso retained its patent for the code but decided not to exercise its right: A rare thing to do by a private company. “This policy was