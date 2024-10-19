Sikh separatists' violence should concern host countries, not just India

How do we make the case that, while grave dangers threaten to return and old demons, buried for a generation, are stirring, it’s time to call your troops back to the barracks? We are talking about Punjab and Sikhs.



But hello, you might ask, where is the war? Punjab is quiet and probably more peaceful and lawful than any state in north India, definitely more than any state in the Hindi heartland. The Sikhs just voted in large numbers in state and Lok Sabha elections, dissing the almighty Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Their choice, the Aam Aadmi