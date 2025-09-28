Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Smart tech brings sea change in shipbuilding as revival gathers pace

Smart tech brings sea change in shipbuilding as revival gathers pace

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another game-changer, used to optimise ship design, predict maintenance needs, and streamline production schedules

Ship
premium

India was historically a global leader in shipbuilding. Government incentives and technologies like AI and robotics are accelerating the country’s drive to reclaim market share in shipping

Pranjal Sharma
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With a combination of fiscal disincentive and physical destruction, the British colonial government decimated the Indian shipbuilding industry. As the modern industry is revived with incentives, emerging technologies will accelerate its growth. 
The industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by the integration of advanced technologies that are reshaping how ships are designed, constructed, and operated. Robotics and automation are now central to modern shipyards: Tasks such as welding, painting, and material handling are increasingly performed by robotic systems. Some shipyards have introduced humanoid robots capable of executing complex operations like precision welding and inspection to improve safety
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Shipbuilding Shipbuilding sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon