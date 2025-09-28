Smart tech brings sea change in shipbuilding as revival gathers pace

With a combination of fiscal disincentive and physical destruction, the British colonial government decimated the Indian shipbuilding industry. As the modern industry is revived with incentives, emerging technologies will accelerate its growth.

The industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by the integration of advanced technologies that are reshaping how ships are designed, constructed, and operated. Robotics and automation are now central to modern shipyards: Tasks such as welding, painting, and material handling are increasingly performed by robotic systems. Some shipyards have introduced humanoid robots capable of executing complex operations like precision welding and inspection to improve safety