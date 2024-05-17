Solar tantrums of epic proportions

In the annals of astronomical history, September 1, 1859, stands out. On this day, Richard Carrington observed two intense light patches erupting from sunspots in his London observatory. Though fireballs disappeared within minutes, their effects were felt globally within hours: Telegraph systems worldwide failed, with sparks flying from machines. Night skies glowed with vibrant auroras, tricking birds into singing and workers into starting their day. Some feared it was the end of the world.

But Carrington identified the cause: A massive solar flare, equivalent to 10 billion atomic bombs. This flare — hurling electrified gas and particles at Earth —