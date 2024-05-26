Sounds just like you: The rise of voice technology

Smartphone app TrueCaller is developing a digital voice feature that can take calls on behalf of a user. “The personal voice feature allows our users to use their own voice, enabling the digital assistant to sound just like them when handling incoming calls.

This ground-breaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI (artificial intelligence) in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants,” said Raphael Mimoun, product director and general manager, Truecaller Israel, in a blog post last week. The company has partnered with Microsoft Azure, a