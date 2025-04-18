Friday, April 18, 2025 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Steps towards being Deergha Ayush: 7 lessons from famine-era Bengal

Steps towards being Deergha Ayush: 7 lessons from famine-era Bengal

Leaders must recognise the existence and urgency of the crisis or problem

boss, leadership
Premium

First, leaders must recognise the existence and urgency of the crisis or problem. Second, they must experience and personally assess the crisis by getting out to the field. Third, they must be courageous enough to speak truth to power. Fourth, they m

R Gopalakrishnan
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All companies periodically undergo turbulent transformation, apart from their continuous adaptation to changing circumstances. Continuous adaptation is a bit like diet control and fitness for an individual while turbulent transformation is a bit like a surgical procedure. The latter is more disruptive for people, and demands a large mindset shift among the key leaders (of the companies). It demands skills essential to survive and prosper for long (Deergha Ayush). I reflect on seven lessons I learnt about managing turbulent transformations. I choose a historical example from my early life; it offers great lessons for corporate transformations. A key ingredient lies
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Famine West Bengal BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon