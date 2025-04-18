Steps towards being Deergha Ayush: 7 lessons from famine-era Bengal

All companies periodically undergo turbulent transformation, apart from their continuous adaptation to changing circumstances. Continuous adaptation is a bit like diet control and fitness for an individual while turbulent transformation is a bit like a surgical procedure. The latter is more disruptive for people, and demands a large mindset shift among the key leaders (of the companies). It demands skills essential to survive and prosper for long (Deergha Ayush). I reflect on seven lessons I learnt about managing turbulent transformations. I choose a historical example from my early life; it offers great lessons for corporate transformations. A key ingredient lies