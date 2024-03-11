Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stock market valuations and Sebi

Contrary to conventional wisdom, regulatory interventions related to stock market valuations are not always undesirable. It is time to reconsider the mandate for Sebi

sebi
Premium

Gurbachan Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 10:34 PM IST
It’s better to be vaguely right than exactly wrong — Carveth Read

Small capitalisation (cap) and mid-cap stocks have appreciated by more than 60 per cent over the last year in India. Is this a bubble? If yes, what can the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) do, given its mandate? Relatedly, what should be its mandate?

While a stock price index is quite unpredictable, the same is, by and large, not quite true as far as the aggregate valuations are concerned. Valuation indicators such as price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), price-to-book ratio, dividend yield, ratio of market cap of small caps to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Muhurat Trading 2023: Sensex gains 355 pts on 1st session of Samvat 2080

TMS Ep613: Flipkart valuation, ASER 2023 survey, RIL stock, poverty

IPL becomes a decacorn with valuation of $10.7 bn, MI most valuable team

Sebi warns investors against 'unscrupulous entities' promising high returns

Indian markets lead in valuation premium but not in earnings growth

Will unemployment be an issue for young voters?

Govt plugs loopholes in imports of QCO items

Balancing act: Knowing when you have enough

Truth in the AI era

Sebi and RBI take away the punch bowl

Topics : SEBI BS Opinion stock market trading market valuation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon