Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stocks: New players, old behaviour

I remain bullish because of a combination of two factors: Massive government expenditure and the resilience of Indian consumers

BSE, stock market
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Debashis Basu
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Here are two sets of bare facts. One, private mutual funds were permitted to be set up in 1993 and in the next 21 years, until the end of 2014, their equity investment had gradually touched Rs 2 trillion, spread across pure equity funds, balanced funds, and equity-linked savings schemes. At the current rate of growth, by March 2024, equity assets held by mutual funds are expected to touch an astounding Rs 24 trillion. This implies a stunning 12 times growth rate the past decade, a compound annual growth rate of 28.2 per cent. This is the story of institutionalisation
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

The good and not so good of Indian banking story

DDA & the market's revenge

Public opinion long before legal judgment

New year, new you: A challenging goal

Through the prism of cricket, clearly

Topics : BS Opinion stock market trading Indian markets Government expenditure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon