Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Suit-boot nationalism

Taxing inherited wealth of foreigners of Indian origin offers a means to strike a balance between national interest and individual liberty, but it may not see the light of day

suit
Premium

Rathin Roy
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us
The convenor of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, (an economic policy platform affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), Ashwani Mahajan, recently argued that foreigners of Indian origin should not be allowed to repatriate inherited wealth over the $1 million allowed under existing rules, as some influential people have been lobbying the government to do. I agreed with him. However, I dislike banning things, so suggested that all inheritance repatriation abroad should be allowed but taxed, putting the national interest first.

It is not desirable that wealth earned in India by Indians should be repatriated to fore
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Print media shares in focus; DB Corp, HT Media, Jagran rally up to 18%

Best of BS Opinion: Protecting investors, the green wall, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Growth instruments, old white males, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Cautious optimism, sedition law review, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Indo-Pacific naval strategy, long route for oil, & more

Turning AI challenge into golden opportunity

NRF: What research should be funded?

Sony-Zee and the new media reality

Reclaiming India's past

The investors' dilemma

Topics : BS Opinion Swadeshi goods

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon