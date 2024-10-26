Survival or revival? How 2004 win, 99 seats in 2024 shaped Congress

What if I said the two worst things to happen to the Congress in the past two decades are its victory of sorts in 2004 and the 99 in 2024? You’d ask me to get my head examined. Before that, however, please hear me out.

The Congress party is in the news, obviously because of the complex seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. It has made one wise decision outside these states, by leaving all nine by-elections in Uttar Pradesh to its INDIA bloc partner, the Samajwadi Party (SP). In victory or defeat, in coalition or by itself, the party