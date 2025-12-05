Sweeps and stakes in Nepal: No single party likely to win clear majority

Superficially, it is all back to normal. Regency Watch Pvt Ltd on Kathmandu’s Durbar Marg is the authorised Nepal partner for Cartier, Omega, Hublot, and other luxe brands. It is open for business again. Customers are thronging the Himalayan Java Coffee, Nepal’s own Starbucks. Both enterprises had to suspend operations on September 9, when they got letters from the local administration, imposing a curfew after the so-called GenZ movement exploded into a 40-hour revolution, which replaced the Prime Minister, suspended Parliament, and torched many public places: The blackened broken windows of the Supreme Court and the pile of burnt-out shells