System that empowers citizens with their data

Data is the new oil, goes the popular saying and for good reason. It is valuable, versatile and it fuels industries and economies. It implies that data demands responsible and cautious utilisation. This is especially pertinent in heavily-regulated industries like financial services. With the rise of digitisation, data is not just abundantly available but also fragmented. Right from bank accounts to insurance to personal finance, the vast availability of data doesn’t change the fact that it’s sensitive information which warrants sensitive handling and usage. Ensuring consumer consent is going to be of paramount importance. Enter the concept