Tale of 2 decisions: Why lateral-entry scheme faced backlash and UPS didn't

Early in its third consecutive term, the Narendra Modi government took two decisions pertaining to civil services, often described as India’s steel frame. One was hurriedly withdrawn in the face of political opposition, while the other seemed to face no such pushback.

We are referring to the decision on lateral entry of 45 mid-level officers from the private sector into joint secretary/director/deputy secretary-level posts in the government, and the Union Cabinet’s approval of a unified pension scheme (UPS), which, as an alternative to the national pension system (NPS), provides, among other things, a guaranteed pension equivalent to 50