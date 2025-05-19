Talk to Dhaka: New Delhi should not ignore the new govt in Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s current government, which was installed after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced out of power by student-led protests, has consistently failed to live up to its own ideals. Under Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus, it is supposed to prepare the ground for free and fair elections. Instead, it has made little effort to address — and, in some cases, stoked — the divisions that emerged during and after the protest movement. A few weeks ago, influential members of the interim government left to form a new political party; and last week the government decided to ban Ms Hasina’s Awami League.