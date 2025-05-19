Monday, May 19, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Editorial / Talk to Dhaka: New Delhi should not ignore the new govt in Bangladesh

Talk to Dhaka: New Delhi should not ignore the new govt in Bangladesh

Prof Yunus' first priority should have been restoring economic stability and political calm. However, this has not been achieved

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus
Premium

(Photo: PTI)

Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh’s current government, which was installed after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced out of power by student-led protests, has consistently failed to live up to its own ideals. Under Chief Advisor Mohammed Yunus, it is supposed to prepare the ground for free and fair elections. Instead, it has made little effort to address — and, in some cases, stoked — the divisions that emerged during and after the protest movement. A few weeks ago, influential members of the interim government left to form a new political party; and last week the government decided to ban Ms Hasina’s Awami League.
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment Bangladesh Dhaka

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon