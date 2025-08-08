Tariffs and the chicken-out game: Will India hold out till November 2026?

The supreme irony of the many ironies swirling around the United States–India tariff row is that petroleum product exports to the US from Indian refineries will not attract the tariffs announced by Donald Trump to “punish” India for importing crude oil and natural gas from Russia. That oil & gas is feedstock for India's exports of petrol, diesel, kerosene and lubricants. Much has already been written about the hypocrisy of the US importing uranium compounds and fertilisers from Russia, so let’s not go there.

From an investment and trading perspective, it’s clear there is no upside to tariffs for either