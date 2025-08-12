Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Tariffs as revenue: Change in India's import duties lifted states' income

Tariffs as revenue: Change in India's import duties lifted states' income

The last decade or so provides a nice base for studying the trends in government revenue from import tariffs of all types

India, US, tariff
premium

The last decade or so provides a nice base for studying the trends in government revenue from import tariffs of all types. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

A K Bhattacharya
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Everyone these days is talking about tariffs. India has been accused of being a tariff king, suggesting that the country keeps its tariffs high. The United States President Donald Trump has levied additional tariffs of over 50 per cent on imports of most goods from India. Indian exporters are, obviously, worried and concerned.
 
But this piece is not about whether India’s tariffs are high. Nor is it about assessing the seriousness of the impact of higher tariffs on Indian exports. Instead, an attempt is being made here to evaluate the impact of tariffs on the exchequer by way of tax
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion US tariff hikes Trump tariff hike US India relations Indian exports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon