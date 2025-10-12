Tech turns the new currency for forex trade amid shifting geopolitics

The shifting sands of geopolitics have put the role of currency settlement in sharp focus. As trade relationships evolve and change, nations are using a wider basket of currencies. Though the dollar and euro remain important, economies like India, China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates are increasing trade with other currencies.

State-owned Indian Oil recently paid in Chinese Yuan to purchase Russian oil, according to reports. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has promised a real-time foreign currency settlement system. The new system will use emerging technologies to complete transactions instantly — a process that typically takes about 36-48 hours.

Technologies