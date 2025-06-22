Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Technological shift: Internet search moves from browser to bots, SEO to GEO

Technological shift: Internet search moves from browser to bots, SEO to GEO

Marketers are turning to generative engine optimisation, which uses GenAI to create and optimise content for improved search engine ranking

generative AI in search, GenAI search impact, future of internet search, AI chatbots vs search engines, GenAI vs SEO, generative engine optimisation (GEO), AI-driven marketing, search engine transformation 2025, conversational AI search, AI summaries
premium

Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Internet search has changed with the advent of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), moving from fetching links to showing content and becoming conversational. It has pivoted from browser to chatbots.
 
Google search was launched in 1998 and rapidly became the industry leader: a position it has maintained since then. Microsoft Bing, Yahoo, Yandex and DuckDuckGo are other popular search engines — a market that’s worth $252.5 billion, according to Mordor Intelligence. 
 
The market is forecast to grow and be worth $440.6 billion by 2030. “Strong growth reflects the shift from keyword retrieval to AI-native, conversational engines that require far greater compute
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Google search engine search engines Browsing Chatbots
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon