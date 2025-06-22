Technological shift: Internet search moves from browser to bots, SEO to GEO

Internet search has changed with the advent of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), moving from fetching links to showing content and becoming conversational. It has pivoted from browser to chatbots.

Google search was launched in 1998 and rapidly became the industry leader: a position it has maintained since then. Microsoft Bing, Yahoo, Yandex and DuckDuckGo are other popular search engines — a market that’s worth $252.5 billion, according to Mordor Intelligence.

The market is forecast to grow and be worth $440.6 billion by 2030. “Strong growth reflects the shift from keyword retrieval to AI-native, conversational engines that require far greater compute