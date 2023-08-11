Test for Opposition: How many of BJP govt's laws will it undo if elected?

Here’s a test for the Opposition: How many of the Bills passed by Parliament, despite opposition from the parties that have joined hands in a new alliance, would these parties undo if they were elected to office, say, in the 2024 general elections? Would they, for instance, reinstate the Chief Justice in the panel for selecting election commissioners? Or modify any of the four labour codes that have led to outcomes like the sharp increase in the employment of contract labour by large employers? And would they amend or repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act?

If the Opposition wants to offer a different approa