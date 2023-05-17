close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The cultural markers of urbanisation

One can also identify small but significant cultural changes in how markets in towns have transitioned

Bibek DebroyAmit Kapoor
growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us
Experts claim that culture is as old as humanity but constantly evolving. What is our history, and how does it differ in the present? In an urbanised environment, how can we maintain our connection to our ancestors? The impact of urbanisation is not only limited to the demographic composition of an area but also has a much more lasting and profound impact on the cultural fabric of that area. In the simplest ways, people can become “urbanised” and exposed to various cultures if they live in urban regions for a long time. They absorb these concepts and take them back to their smaller towns or villages, thereby influencing their immediate environments.
In other ways, one can also identify small but significant cultural changes in how markets in towns have transitioned. For instance, we now see big malls replacing traditional street markets, or small weekly markets being eliminated, in the face of the emergence of large retail convenience stores. These
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Notes on urban prosperity

Strengthening urban local bodies

Best of BS Opinion: A jumbo deal, urbanisation and urban dynamics, and more

Urbanisation and urban dynamics

Urban centres to double in 25 years, helping real estate: Civil servant

Towards a National Innovation System

The Ficci-Frames diary

The next step in climate efforts

Needed: A sustainable blue economy

Basis for penalty in competition law

Topics : BS Opinion Urbanisation

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The cultural markers of urbanisation

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
5 min read
Premium

Praveen Sood's biggest challenge: Getting CBI public trust, endorsement

Praveen Sood
5 min read
Premium

Towards a National Innovation System

Innovation
6 min read
Premium

Regulating AI

artificial intelligence, AI
3 min read
Premium

A subpar record

Life Insurance Corporation
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Towards a National Innovation System

Innovation
6 min read
Premium

The cultural markers of urbanisation

growth, profit, loss, currency, debt, reforms, investment, recovery, revival, revenue, share, value, stock, economy, returns, investment, gdp
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon