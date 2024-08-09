The end of complacency

With hindsight, there was far too much complacency about deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s hold on power. The apparent disarray of the official Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party — whose leader, Ms Hasina’s long-time rival Khaleda Zia, was sentenced to 17 years in jail in 2018, and has been ill for some time — meant that the Awami League appeared unassailable. The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami retained many committed activists, but it also seemed to carry too much historical and ideological baggage to be seen as a credible replacement for the BNP as an effective Opposition. Given the lack