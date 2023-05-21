The end of 'decoupling'?

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Central to the agenda of the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, which has just concluded in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, was the question of how to deal with China’s growing economic power. For the Japanese G7 presidency, economic security, economic coercion, and economic resilience were the questions that the G7 should address. And that is a crucial reason why Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ensured that not just India, but also Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea had a place at the G7 table. These countries will be crucial in determining the success of any effort to ensure China’s economic rise does not imply geo-economic dominance and geopolitical bullying.
The eventual communique from the G7 summit noted that the grouping agreed on “co-operation” to “support a more significant role for low and middle-income countries in supply chains” and that it would “address non-market policies and practices desig
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or