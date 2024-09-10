The expanding horizon: How food processing industry drives economic growth

India is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world and its food processing industry is playing a significant role in driving economic growth and ensuring food security. The nation has not only witnessed unprecedented growth and development but has also emerged as a global powerhouse propelled by a vibrant and diverse economy.



Owing to the progressive policy initiatives and interventions of the Government, the sector has shown remarkable performance in recent years, contributing 7.66 per cent to the gross value added (GVA) in manufacturing and 8.45 per cent to the GVA in agriculture as