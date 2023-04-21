The fabulous imprecision of history

In this section

Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?

Equality in love and inheritance

Why Galilean moons, not Mars

After criticism, Byju's introduces new process to verify customer consent

Dhakad Ram, the man who threatened Salman Khan, sent to police custody

Rewriting Roald Dahl's work: What, why, how and the story behind it

Salman Rushdie’s latest novel, Victory City, is framed and animated by something ephemeral. Whispered histories. Histories that are fiction, and vice versa. Contorted histories, posing as grand mythologies. Troubled histories. Histories that spawn new histories; histories that multiply and mutate and change the course of a narrative.

This is the story of the Bisnaga Empire, its history retold by an anonymous narrator who is “neither a scholar nor a poet but merely a spinner of yarns…” The self-deprecatory narrator is part of a group (a tantalising “we” appears in the beginning of the novel) that has unearthed a clay pot that contains an ancient Sanskrit poem — the Jayaparajaya or “Victory and Defeat”. This poem, 2,400 verses long, has been composed by Pampa Kampana, the divinely gifted progenitor of cities, who is 247 years old when she buries it on the last day of her life.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com