The forgotten consumer: How trade policy ignores the largest interest group

In the end, it was an incipient revolt in the bond markets that forced American President Donald Trump into a “90-day pause” in his campaign to impose tariffs on the entire world. According to a blockbuster story in the Wall Street Journal, the two members of his Cabinet with actual experience of the financial markets — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — cornered the President to warn him that the bond markets were approaching a meltdown. They chose a moment that Mr Trump’s most strident pro-tariff advisor, Peter Navarro, was not around to object — and