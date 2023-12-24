The future of finance

In advanced economies, banking is changing. At first, there was “the fintech revolution”, the idea of doing things that were traditionally done by banks through new kinds of firms. Now we have seen the loss of stability of bank liabilities through electronic payments. The third problem is the possibility of important trusted technology-intensive consumer-facing firms to replace banks. The centrally planned Indian financial system has largely held these elements at bay.



A great thinker, Arnoud W A Boot, from the University of Amsterdam, did a talk at the recent 14th Emerging Markets Conference on the place of banks in modern