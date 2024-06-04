The game is on

If truth be told, we got our biggest headline of Verdict 2024 when the trends became established just after noon and news broke that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Chandrababu Naidu. Sharad Pawar followed with calls to both Naidu and Nitish Kumar.

We will obviously take the point further and first list the three outcomes that follow. And then, before we go into a deeper analysis of these and other takeaways, list four rants too.

The three outcomes first.

The first, that Indian politics has returned to its default post-1989 pattern of coalitions after a decade’s interregnum. Second, the Bharatiya Janata Party