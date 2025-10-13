The global internet challenge: AI era demands new governance consensus

Over the past few decades, the most important technological advance has been in the development of new information technology. In 1990, the number of internet users was barely 3 million, mostly in the United States (US). Since then the use of the internet has expanded phenomenally, reaching around 5.5 billion users today. This includes 63 per cent of the population in developing countries and 93 per cent in developed countries. The development of mobile communication and mobile phones has been a major factor in this acceleration. It is clearly the fastest and largest technology advance that the world