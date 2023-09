These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

'One Nation, One Everything' attitude bound to raise federal tensions

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

After Chandrayaan-3 landing, Hindi filmmakers race to register film titles

As success eludes Bollywood, single-screen cinemas in Hindi belt struggle

As years go by, the plot weakens for Indian women-centric cinema

Atlee’s Jawan is about a vigilante jailer out to correct political and social ills. Shah Rukh Khan (in a double role) plays jailer Azad and his dad Vikram Rathore with

Shah Rukh Khan (in a double role) plays jailer Azad and his dad Vikram Rathore in Jawan movie

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com