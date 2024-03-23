Sensex (    %)
                             
The idea of Kejriwal

The 'idea' Kejriwal's politics grew around was a no-holds-barred fight against corruption. That is the reason the Modi govt has now tarred him and his entire party with the same paint

kejriwal,aam aadmi party
Premium

Arvind Kejriwal

Shekhar Gupta
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
In her first response on the arrest of her chief minister and party leader, Atishi, a key minister in the Delhi government, said that Arvind Kejriwal isn’t merely an individual. He is, instead, an idea.

It follows that she means his arrest, or temporary removal from the scene, won’t mean a crippling blow to his politics, party or government.

That’s a good and interesting point. Let us take it at face value to begin with. We will know in the next few days what it means for his party and the two state governments it runs, in Delhi and Punjab.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

