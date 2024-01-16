The merger drama in television

Will they marry, or will they call it off at the altar? The drama of the Sony-Zee merger, much like their daily soaps, keeps ending on a cliffhanger every few weeks. “Either we will have a merger or we will have a web-series,” quipped one insider.

The merger, announced on December 21, 2021, could create a Rs 14,851 crore, or $1.8 billion (FY23 revenues), firm. The merged company will be India’s fourth-largest media company after Google, Meta and Disney-Star.

All regulatory formalities and paperwork for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement, as the merger is referred to legally, are complete. However, at the