The missing mass in media: How reels and niches replaced shared moments

The missing mass in media: How reels and niches replaced shared moments

The collective sighing over an actor, a film, an ad, or a song is gone - today's media has fractured into endless reels, niches, and influencers

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Dance in a pub, at a house party, or a wedding anywhere in India, and the songs that get everyone going are from the eighties, nineties, and up to about 2019. Come Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se, 1998) and half the people kneel on the dance floor striking the Shah Rukh Khan-on-the-moving-train pose. Two years ago, at a wedding in Kovalam (Kerala), over 150 of us danced till the wee hours of the morning to everything from Chura ke Dil Mera (Main Khiladi Tu Anari, 1994) to Lungi Dance (Chennai Express, 2013). Incidentally, the DJ hadn’t been told what numbers to
Topics : BS Opinion online media Instagram Social Media
