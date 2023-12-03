The Modi premium

Last week I was chatting with a retired banker who has his savings invested largely in stocks. Like many thoughtful people hoping to see a just and equitable society he was concerned about “what’s going on in the country”.

He wants a change for the better. Then, he hastened to add with a tinge of alarm, “Of course if (Narendra) Modi does not come back to power, I am sure 20 per cent of my portfolio will be wiped out.” The Indian stock markets are carrying what can be called a Modi premium. Last Friday, the markets jumped to an all-time high on the news of a higher growth rate of gross domestic product (GDP) and several opinion polls favouring a