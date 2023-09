These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

The impact of food on climate

Brics enlargement in hope of getting heard

Special session of Parliament: Are election nerves setting in?

Farmers' incomes are key for boosting food security

An old solution to the emission problem

As the race for AI domination intensifies, Apple looks for talent

Only 5% executives believe generative AI risks could outweigh benefits

Explained: Generative to conversational, understanding the many forms of AI

Generative AI to flexi batteries: Here's WEF's list of top 10 emerging tech

Google Search's generative AI experience: What it is and how it works

During his recent visit to India, Arvind Krishna, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of IBM, said India needed to develop sovereign capability in artificial intelligence (AI), including Generative AI.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com