The race to make humans redundant

The problem: No country or state or group of powerful individuals can really hope to restrain or reverse the development of any technology. From the time humankind first learnt to sharpen a piece of stone, and his tribe could easily have blackballed him, the one thing we know for sure is that tech

Around end-March, some 1,100 people, including Tesla founder Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, wrote an open letter calling for a six-month ban on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) so that the implications of this technology can be understood before it becomes unstoppable. The concerns emerged after OpenAI introduced its wildly successful ChatGPT to all users, followed by a more powerful GPT-4. GPT stands for generative pre-trained transformer, which is a language model that uses wide and deep learning to mimic human-like responses. It learns how to respond to human queries by scouring all available net-based information and looking for patterns in them.