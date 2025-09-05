The return of a familiar distrust in India's global political outlook

Two decades ago, it was possible to believe that reflexive anti-Americanism would no longer determine how India positioned itself globally. But, in recent months and years, it has become clear that, far from declining to rational levels, an unthinking distrust of the West continues to be a major factor in Indian politics. It might be, in fact, increasing in intensity rather than decreasing.

This is not a product of American President Donald Trump, nor a consequence of his unfair singling out of India over the past few months. It had become a visible factor in Indian public life shortly after