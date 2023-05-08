close

The tap still left open

Continuing fiscal laxity in the US means monetary policy must do more of the inflation fighting, increasing risks of financial accidents

Neelkanth Mishra
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Volatility in stock prices of US banks has persisted, even as the concern about deposits has receded. Since policymakers have protected depositors in their interventions in failed banks, but equity holders have generally been wiped out, it is not surprising that shareholders of banks with large unrealised losses are worried.
The challenges, though, run deeper. While the surge in deposit outflows seen in March has abated, the steady fall that began a year ago is likely to continue. The quantity of money in the US (as measured by M2, or broad money) by early April was $1.2 trillion less than at the peak, down 6 per cent, and is likely even lower now. Bank deposits, which account for 83 per cent of the stock of M2, are down more than $1 trillion from the peak in April last year. Just in the last two weeks, well after the mid-March disruptions, bank deposits have declined $274 billion, a fall of more than 1.5 per cent.
Only a part of the fall in deposi
First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

