The tap still left open

Only a part of the fall in deposi

The challenges, though, run deeper. While the surge in deposit outflows seen in March has abated, the steady fall that began a year ago is likely to continue. The quantity of money in the US (as measured by M2, or broad money) by early April was $1.2 trillion less than at the peak, down 6 per cent, and is likely even lower now. Bank deposits, which account for 83 per cent of the stock of M2, are down more than $1 trillion from the peak in April last year. Just in the last two weeks, well after the mid-March disruptions, bank deposits have declined $274 billion, a fall of more than 1.5 per cent.