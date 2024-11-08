Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / The truth behind the rhetoric: India still holds influence, allies nearby

The truth behind the rhetoric: India still holds influence, allies nearby

Of course, the elephant in the South Asia room continues to be China. But a strategy of containment that goes beyond banning apps is in place in the neighbourhood

As the year draws to a close, a new dispensation is set to take over in the United States. The world is changing. What are the prospects for India in South Asia?
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the year draws to a close, a new dispensation is set to take over in the United States. The world is changing. What are the prospects for India in South Asia?
 
Many argue that over the year India has done nothing in the neighbourhood but make enemies of friends. They point to Bhutan, where the demand that Thimphu review its options of putting all its eggs in the India basket is rising. In Nepal, a new regime, supposedly bitterly opposed to New Delhi, is in place. Observers there note that “in the absence” of an invitation from India, new(est)
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : South Asia BS Opinion Politics US India relations

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon